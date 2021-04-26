Thailand imposes fines of up to $640 for not wearing masks

A shop assistant wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands in front of her shop in Khao San road, a popular hangout for Thais and tourists in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, April 26, 2021. Cinemas, parks and gyms were among venues closed in Bangkok as Thailand sees its worst surge of the pandemic. A shortage of hospital beds, along with a failure to secure adequate coronavirus vaccine supplies, have pushed the government into imposing the new restrictions. (AP Photo/Anuthep Cheysakron)