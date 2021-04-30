Pope enables Vatican prosecutions of cardinals, bishops

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2019 file photo, Pope Francis listens to Cardinal Angelo Sodano, standing at left with back to camera, as he delivers his speech on the occasion of the pontiff's Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican. Pope Francis sent another chilling message to Vatican-based cardinals on Friday about his intent to hold them accountable for criminal misconduct, removing the legal obstacles that had prevented them from ever being prosecuted by the Vatican’s criminal tribunal. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool)