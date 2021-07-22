FirstEnergy to pay $230M in settlement in Ohio bribery case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor's office shows former Public Utilities Commissioner of Ohio, Sam Randazzo, a seasoned utility lawyer and lobbyist, implicated in a bribery scheme to help win legislative passage of a $1 billion bailout for two Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.'s nuclear power plants. Randazzo resigned from the commission in November after FBI agents searched his Columbus townhome, the same day FirstEnergy revealed the payment. (AP Photo/Ohio Governor's office via AP, File)