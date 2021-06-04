Crossing points reopen in split Cyprus as virus numbers fall

Tourists stand in front of police barriers of a closed crossing point between the Greek Cypriots, south, and the Turkish Cypriots, north, parts, at pedestrians Ledras street in central divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The Cyprus government and the authorities in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north have agreed to re-open on June 4 nine crossing points along the 180-kilometer (120-mile) UN-controlled buffer zone that cuts across war-divided Cyprus after keeping them shut for more than a year amid fears of fuelling the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)