Group promoting plant-based eating wants a new name for Macon Bacon baseball team

The logo for the Macon Bacon baseball team is displayed on a sign at Luther Williams Field in Macon, Ga., on May 24, 2022. A doctors' group that promotes plant-based eating and animal rights is makin' a fuss over the Macon Bacon baseball team. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has sent a letter urging the Georgia summer collegiate team to change its name, WMAZ-TV reported Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The group has also sponsored a billboard imploring Macon fans to “keep bacon off your plate.” (Jason Vorhees/The Macon Telegraph via AP)