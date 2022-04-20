Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

Mariah Baird, wife of former Mt. Carmel physician William Husel, listens during the reading of a verdict in her husband's murder trial on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. A jury on Wednesday acquitted Husel, accused of ordering excessive amounts of painkillers that led to multiple patient deaths at a Columbus-area hospital following a weekslong trial. Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases that involved at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)