Biden, Putin to talk next week as tensions grow over Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Debaltsevo, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Ukraine Friday, Dec 3, 2021. In this Friday, the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. Russia-West tensions escalated recently with Ukraine and its Western backers becoming increasingly concerned that a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border could signal Moscow's intention to invade. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)