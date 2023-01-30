Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Grants Pass Police Department shows Benjamin Obadiah Foster. Foster, accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, eluded a police raid on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in the unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, Ore. He may have changed his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or changing his hair color, police said. (Grants Pass Police Department via AP, File)