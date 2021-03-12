Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret

FILE- In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, Rochester, N.Y. Mayor Lovely Warren addresses the media during a news conference in Rochester, N.Y. An investigation into the official response to Daniel Prude's police suffocation death last year in Rochester, is faulting the city's mayor and former police chief for keeping critical details of the case secret for months and lying to the public about what they knew. The report, commissioned by Rochester’s city council and made public Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)