14th juror seated for ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death

In this image taken from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher introduces himself to potential jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)