Hustler founder and First Amendment battler Larry Flynt dies

FILE - "Hustler" magazine publisher Larry Flynt leave the Supreme Court building in Washington on Dec. 3, 1987, after a case was heard. Flynt, who turned "Hustler" magazine into an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, has died at age 78. His nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., told The Associated Press that Flynt died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)