Officials discussing security in case of Trump indictment

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Jan. 3, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. Authorities are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted and arraigned as early as next week on charges stemming from a New York City grand jury investigation into hush money paid on his behalf, four law enforcement officials said Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)