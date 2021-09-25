Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city's main square

Fighters of the Haqqani network secure an area during a demonstration organised by the Afghan Society of Muslim Youth, demanding the release of frozen international money in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Afghanistan faces an economic meltdown after the chaos of the past month, which saw the Taliban oust the government in a lightning sweep as U.S. and NATO forces exited the 20-year war. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)