Travel in Canada is a prize for the vaccinated and vigilant

One of Quebec’s most cherished bicycling routes takes cyclists through vistas like this one, looking out on the islands and wide waters of the St. Lawrence River near the village of Kamouraska, Sept. 8, 2021. This maritime region of Quebec normally draws plenty of visitors from Europe, the U.S. and other parts of Canada, attracted by the bicycling, hiking, whale-watching and natural beauty. But it is only starting to open up to outsiders again, thanks to relaxed rules for entering Canada. (AP Photo/Calvin Woodward)