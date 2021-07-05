Vatican: Pope alert and well a day after intestinal surgery

A man passes past a portrait of Pope Francis as he enters the Argentine church of Santa Maria Addolorata (Our Lady of Sorrows) in Rome, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on Sunday afternoon for scheduled surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican said. The news came just three hours after Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)