Belgian police detain 132 in virus restrictions protest

A group of police run down the street in the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. A few thousand people gathered for an illegal party in a Brussels park Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions, only to be met with a big police force who used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd. It was the second such open-air gathering in a month. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)