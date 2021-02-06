Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 from cancer

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2004 file photo shows Susan Bayh with husband Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., in Indianapolis. A family spokesman said Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 that Susan Bayh died Friday night in McLean Va. Bayh was Indiana’s first lady for eight years after her husband, Democrat Evan Bayh, won election to the first of two terms as governor in 1988.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, FILE)