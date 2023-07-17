Pope Benedict's ex-secretary won't get a permanent job in his new German archdiocese

FILE - Georg Gaenswein, former private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, presents his book 'Nothing but the Truth' during a reading in Altoetting, Germany, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Church authorities say the longtime secretary to the late Pope Benedict XVI won’t be given a job in the German archdiocese where he has settled, but will lead some services at Freiburg’s cathedral and can take on “individual assignments” such as confirmations. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP, File)