Turkey summons US ambassador over genocide announcement

Turkish flags and banners depicting Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, decorate a street outside the United States embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Turkey's foreign ministry has summoned the U.S. Ambassador in Ankara to protest the U.S. decision to mark the deportation and killing of Armenians during the Ottoman Empire as "genocide." On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)