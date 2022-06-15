Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes

FILE - Investigators work the scene after a mass shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., May 16, 2022. A white 18-year-old entered the supermarket with the goal of killing as many Black patrons as possible and gunned down 10. That shooter claims to have been introduced to neo-Nazi websites and a livestream of the 2019 Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shootings on the anonymous, online messaging board 4Chan. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)