Man convicted in retrial that eyed ex-star sleuth's conduct

CORRECTS NAME TO LOUIS SCARCELLA NOT VINCENT SCARCELLA - Eliseo DeLeon is greeted by his lawyer Cary London in the hallway at the Kings County Supreme Court in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. Justice Dena Douglas rendered a guilty verdict in the first retrial to result from almost a decade of scrutiny of former New York City homicide detective, Louis Scarcella, who was seen as a case-cracking star in the 1980s and '90s, but was later accused of framing suspects. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)