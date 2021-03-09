Roger Mudd, longtime network TV newsman, dies at 93

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2001, file photo, veteran journalist Roger Mudd tapes a segment for the History Channel at CBS studios in New York. Mudd, the longtime political correspondent and anchor for NBC and CBS who once stumped Sen. Edward Kennedy by simply asking why he wanted to be president, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)