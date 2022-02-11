US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears

A construction worker is backdropped by the yellow-blue colored "Ukraine" road sign as the walks over broken pavement in a repairs area outside the crossing point from Ukrainian government to pro-Russian separatists controlled territory in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point which is open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The chill of a Cold War hung over Eastern Europe again Friday, with Russian maneuvers and drills close to Ukraine, and NATO's chief boosting troop morale on the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)