ACM Awards show returns to Nashville venues in April

FILE - Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award in a tie with Thomas Rhett during the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2020. The Academy of Country Music Awards will be held again in Nashville for a second time, holding its awards show at three different venues. The show will air on April 18 on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The show is normally held in Las Vegas every April, but moved to Music City last year when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)