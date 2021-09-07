UN nuke watchdog: Iran pressing on with uranium enrichment

FILE - In this Monday, June 7, 2021 file photo, the flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) waves at the entrance of the Vienna International Center in Vienna. The U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that Iran has continued to increase its stockpile of highly enriched uranium that could be used to make nuclear weapons in contravention of a 2015 accord with world powers that was meant to contain Tehran's nuclear program. The IAEA also told member states in its confidential quarterly report Tuesday that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran's refusal to let inspectors access IAEA monitoring equipment. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, file)