Malala takes her passions to the small screen with Apple

FILE - Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner, appears at the Cricket World Cup opening party along The Mall in London, on May 29, 2019. Yousafzai announced Monday that she has partnered with Apple TV Plus in an exclusive, multi-year content deal to develop dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation, and series for kids. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)