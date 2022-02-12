Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80B to fund

FILE - Saudi stock market officials watch the stock market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering on the Riyadh's stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2019. Saudi Arabia said Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)