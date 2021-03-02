South Carolina Senate adds firing squad to execution methods

This March 2019 photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina is trying to restart executions in the state by dusting off the electric chair after going nearly 10 years without putting a condemned inmate to death. A House Committee voted 14-7 on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, to make electrocution the default for an execution. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)