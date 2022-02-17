Judge: Deputy who killed Casey Goodson not a federal agent

Sean Walton, left, an attorney representing the family of Casey Goodson Jr., and Goodson's mother, Tamala Payne, take questions after a hearing to determine whether the former Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Goodson in 2020 should be tried in state or federal court, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Walton said murder cases are almost always tried in state court, and said that's where this prosecution belongs. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)