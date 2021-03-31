Archbishop: Harry, Meghan didn't wed before Windsor service

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry pulls back the veil of Meghan Markle watched by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. The archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couple’s claim they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Meghan said that “three days before our wedding we got married.” (Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP, File)