Louisiana lawmakers overturn governor's veto on gender-affirming care ban for transgender minors

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers in Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have opted to return to the Capitol for a veto session to begin July 18, 2023, in an attempt to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent bill rejections, which included blocking a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youths and the state's version of “Don't Say Gay” legislation. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)