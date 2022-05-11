Conservative groups go against Trump, Oz in Pa. Senate race

FILE - Kathy Barnette takes part in a forum for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa., Saturday, April 2, 2022. Several prominent conservative groups are getting involved in Pennsylvania's race for U.S. Senate and backing candidate Barnette as an alternative to Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)