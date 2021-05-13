Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Philadelphia Health commissioner Dr. Tom Farley, left, speaks with members of the media as Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney listens during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Kenney said in a statement Thursday, May 13, 2921, that Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley decided to cremate and dispose of the remains several years ago. Farley was forced to resign after Kenney said he learned human remains from the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of a Black organization had been cremated and disposed of without notifying family members. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)