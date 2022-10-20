Concussion lawsuit against NCAA could be first to reach jury

In a photo provided by USC Athletics, former Southern California player Matthew Gee plays in an NCAA college football game. A lawsuit alleging that the NCAA failed to protect a former Gee from repeated concussions is nearing trial in a Los Angeles court, with a jury seated Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in what could become a landmark case. The suit filed by Gee's widow says the former USC linebacker died in 2018 from permanent brain damage caused by countless blows to the head he took while playing for the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning team. (USC Athletics via AP)