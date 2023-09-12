South Korea's military says North Korea fired at least 1 missile toward sea

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology telegram channel on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un gestures while speaking to Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, not pictured, after crossing the border to Russia at Khasan, about 127 km (79 miles) south of Vladivostok. North Korea's Kim Jong Un rolled into Russia on an armored train to see President Vladimir Putin. (Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology telegram channel via AP)