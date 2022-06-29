Dictator's son Marcos Jr. takes oath as Philippine president

FILE - Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, second from left, stands beside incoming Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., second from right, as they attend the oath taking rites of Vice-President elect Sara Duterte in Davao city, southern Philippines on June 19, 2022. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, is to be sworn in as Philippine president Thursday, June 30, in one of the greatest political comebacks in recent history but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family’s image. (AP Photo/Manman Dejeto, File)