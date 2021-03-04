Animated 'Demon Slayer' strikes chord with pandemic Japan

This image released by KIMETSU NO YAIBA©2016 by Koyoharu Gotouge/SHUEISHA Inc. shows a scene of the manga book “Demon Slayer.” “Demon Slayer,” directed by Haruo Sotozaki, has become the biggest grossing film for Japan, including live-action films, and has struck a chord with pandemic-era Japan, and possibly with the world. (KIMETSU NO YAIBA©2016 by Koyoharu Gotouge/SHUEISHA Inc. via AP)