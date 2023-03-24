4 ex-officers in Tyre Nichols case barred from police work

FILE - In this image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nichols leans against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7, in Memphis. The Justice Department announced Wednesday, March 8, that it will review the Memphis Police Department policies on use of force, de-escalation policies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest. (City of Memphis via AP, File)