Scandals reveal Cuomo known by New Yorkers to wider nation

FILE — In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Barbara Bartoletti, of the League of Women Voters of New York State, speaks during a news conference, in Albany, N.Y. "He is a bully, and he's everything they say he is," said Barbara Bartoletti of Cuomo, who worked in Albany for four decades as legislative director for the League of Women Voters, a government watchdog often at odds with him. "But as a New Yorker, I'm glad we did have him during the height of the pandemic."(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)