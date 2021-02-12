Russia says it's ready for split if EU imposes new sanctions

In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 and provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes a note in a cage during a hearing on charges of defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Navalny was accused of slandering a World War II veteran featured in the video promoting the constitutional reform allowing to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule. The politician slammed people in the video as "traitors" and stands trial on defamation charges. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)