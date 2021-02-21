UN nuclear chief says Iran to grant 'less access' to program

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, center, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, back to camera at left, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog met Sunday with Iranian officials in a bid to preserve his inspectors' ability to monitor Tehran's atomic program, even as authorities said they planned to cut off surveillance cameras at those sites. (AP Photo)