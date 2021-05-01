10 boys and teens among the dead in Israel festival stampede

An ultra-Orthodox youth watches the funeral of Shragee Gestetner, a Canadian singer who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, in Jerusalem on Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at the religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)