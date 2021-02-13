Cover that red nose! Circus festival adapts to virus rules

A banner announces the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, that will take place behind closed doors at the Archaos Circus compagnie theater in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)