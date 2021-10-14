More repression, fewer jobs: Jordanians face bleak outlook

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, Jordanian police stand guard during a protest against the U.S. Mideast peace plan, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, in Amman, Jordan. The kingdom has become more repressive, with a U.S. advocacy group downgrading it from “partly free” to “not free” in 2021. The economy continues to decline and public trust in the ruling Hashemite dynasty has been undermined by a pair of royal scandals. Activists say anger is bubbling just under the surface, and that only the fear of going to jail or igniting self-destructive chaos is keeping a lid on mass protests. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)