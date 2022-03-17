Japan princess says lives lost in Ukraine breaks her heart

In this photo provided by Japan's Imperial Household Agency, Japanese Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, speaks during her first news conference after she made her debut as a new adult member of the Imperial family, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Tokyo. Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s only daughter, Princess Aiko, in her first solo news conference Thursday as an adult royal member, said she hopes to stay close to the people, an example she has learned from her popular grandparents. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)