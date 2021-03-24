People downwind of 1st atomic blast renew push for US payout

FILE - This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, N.M. The president of the Navajo Nation and New Mexico residents who lived downwind from the site of the world's first atomic blast are among those seeking recognition and compensation from the U.S. government for people affected by uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. A congressional subcommittee was taking testimony Wednesday, March 24, 2021, about who should be eligible under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. (AP Photo/File)