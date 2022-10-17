Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87

FILE - Former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti, left, on July 10, 2008 in Annapolis, Md. Civiletti, has died at age 87. The current attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced the death of his former boss and hailed what he called Civiletti's "skill, integrity and dedication.” The Baltimore Sun reports that Civiletti died Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022, of Parkinson’s at his home in Lutherville, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)