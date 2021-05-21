'Like hell:' As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil

An elderly woman reacts as she receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. India’s vaccination drive is faltering just at the time when it is needed the most. The number of daily administered doses has fallen by about half over the last six weeks, from a high of 4 million a day on April 2 to around 2 million or less this week. (AP Photo/Rajanish kakade)