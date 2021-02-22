Norway museum: Munch wrote 'madman' sentence on 'The Scream'

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 file photo, people look at "The Scream" at the National Gallery in Oslo. A Norwegian museum says a small, barely visible sentence written on Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” was penned by the Norwegian painter himself. The sentence referring to the artwork being made by a madman was scribbled in a corner. A curator at the new National Museum of Norway said Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 the inscription was likely made in 1895, when Munch exhibited the painting for the first time and was met with questions about his mental health. (Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix via AP, file)