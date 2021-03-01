Locks down: German hairdressers reopen despite virus fears

Hairdresser Frank Schaefer works on the hair of the first customer in the beauty salon 'Frank and Amanda' at the district in Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 1, 2021. Hairdressers across Germany have reopened for business this morning after a more than 2-month closure, another cautious step as the country balances a desire to loosen restrictions with concern about the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants. (Jens Kalaene/dpa via AP)